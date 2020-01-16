The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 6
ARREST: Ricky Inzer Sanders, 34, of 300 Harris St. Lot 16, Jacksonville, Ala., was arrested and charged with a rear lamps violation, no operators license and DWI. Sanders was issued a $500 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Garry Joseph Cox, 41, of 282 Tyler Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods/property and assault on a female. Cox was issued a $500 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Antron Demario Rodwell, 30, of 192 Fieldstream Drive, Apt. 8, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Rodwell was not issued a bond and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Crystal Marie Swindell, 32, of 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 23, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Swindell was not issued a bond and was given a Jan. 16 court date.
COUNTERFEIT: Counterfeit currency was reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
Jan. 7
ARREST: Joshua Randall Slomkoski, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Slomkoski was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Mac Street.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of Perkinsville Drive.
Jan. 8
ARREST: Teresa Gail Fink, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Fink was issued a $500 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Quindarius Jaqal Cunningham, 23, of 680 Fall View Lane, Unit 1, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Cunningham was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of credit/debit cards, gift cards, money, an iPod and a purse was reported in the 100 block of Health Center Drive.
Jan. 9
ARREST: Amber Beth Wilson, 38, of 235 Monteagle Drive, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on charges of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and deliver, possession of a VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a fugitive warrant. Wilson was issued a $35,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of alcohol was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of money was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of Diamondback bicycles, a cable and a bicycle lock was reported in the 100 block of Faculty Street.
Jan. 10
ARREST: Shawntel Gonzalez, 30, of 192 Fieldstream Drive, Apt. 8, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on an assault with a deadly weapon charge. Gonzalez was not issued a bond and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Michael David Long, 25, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Long was issued a $30,000 secured bond and a March 9 court date.
ASSAULT: Two counts of simple assault were reported in the 100 block of Fieldstream Drive.
THEFT: Theft of a North Carolina license plate was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Hampton Drive.
Jan. 11
ARREST: Tanner Bowen Sebren, 25, of 432 Hunter Lane, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane control, reckless driving to endanger and DWI. Sebren was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Chase Matthew Bolesky, 22, of 178 Howard St., Unit A, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Bolesky was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 21 court date.
Jan. 12
ARREST: Logan McCoy Gregory, 25, of 1776 U.S. 194 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft from a motor vehicle. Gregory was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Possession of methamphetamine and theft of various gift cards and Calvin Klein glasses from a motor vehicle were reported in the 100 block of Overlook Drive.
