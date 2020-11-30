The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 16
ARREST: John Lamont Edwards, 22, of 523 Meadowview Drive, Unit D201, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Edwards was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Theresa Gail Fink, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Fink was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Criminal damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Cherry Drive.
FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
Nov. 17
ARREST: Sherman Bryan Colvard, 44, of 3118 W. Center Ave., Denver, Colo., was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Colvard was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
Nov. 18
ARREST: Kurtis Mikal Poole, 22, of 116 Grand Blvd., Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Poole was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 4, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Jonathan Cass Mash, 31, of 5878 N.C. 16 S., Jefferson, was arrested and charged with DWI. Mash was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
THEFT: Theft of various prescription pills from a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of North Depot Street.
Nov. 19
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a Benji rolling tray, a lighter and three THC products was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
Nov. 20
ARREST: Charlene Rosenbourgh, 61, of 335 Blake Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Rosenbourgh was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Joseph Daniel Dugger, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and second-degree trespassing. Dugger was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Craftsman toolbox with various tools was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Samsung cellphone was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
Nov. 21
THEFT: Theft of a North Carolina registration plate was reported in the 100 block of Zeb Street.
VIOLATION: A state of North Carolina Executive Order violation was reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
VIOLATION: A state of North Carolina Executive Order violation was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
Nov. 22
ARREST: Christopher Lee Varela Strickland, 32, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, inhaling toxic vapors, possession of methamphetamine and possession on jail premises. Strickland was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Lucas Alexander Macpherson, 19, of 416 Crescent Court, Raleigh, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Macpherson was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Jason Adam Teague, 20, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property, resist arrest/ hinder/delay, trespass of real property and two warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Teague was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
THEFT: Theft of a Yeti bicycle from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Southgate Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of credit/debit cards, a North Carolina ID, a Social Security card, money and a wallet was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
