The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 22
ARREST: Randy Aaron Smith, 31, of 464 Kite Road, Miller’s Creek, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Smith was issued a $15,000 secured bond and an Aug. 12 court date.
June 23
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 300 block of North Hampton Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
June 24
ARREST: Roger Pellito Da Silva, 45, of 3323 Cranberry Springs Road, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with resist, delay and obstruct and being intoxicated and disruptive. Da Silva was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 200 block of Vannoy Lane.
June 25
ARREST: Drew Salvatore Clement, 27, of 12700 Victoria Woods Drive, Raleigh, was arrested and charged with DUI. Clement was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Elizabeth Mills Brewer, 22, of 2240 Campbell Drive, Pisgah Forest, was arrested and charged with DWI. Brewer was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 7 court date.
FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 100 block of Russell Drive.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Theft of money and Rayban sunglasses from a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
June 26
LARCENY: Larceny of a flower pot with flower inside was reported in the 200 block of Eli Hartley Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Yosef Drive.
June 27
ARREST: Crystal Gail Carrillo Moran, 40, 265 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Carrillo Moran was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 14 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Samsung cellphone was reported in the 200 block of Winkler’s Meadow.
June 28
ARREST: Leviticus Nathaniel Brown, 29, of 17905 Halton Park Drive, Charlotte, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Brown was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Aug. 11 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of West King Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.