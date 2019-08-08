The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 29
ARREST: Douglas Todd Greene, 47, of 353 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, was arrested on three warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Greene was issued a $3,500 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two counts of armed robbery and two counts of larceny of an Apple iPhone, a vaping device, vape pods and cigarettes were reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 421 South.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Shoplifting cigarettes and uttering a forged instrument were reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Summer Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Three counts of indecent exposure, three counts of destruction/damage/vandalism of property, three counts of simple assault, three counts of resist/delay/obstruct and three counts of disorderly conduct were reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
July 30
ARREST: Eric Nicholas Ferguson, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, resist/delay/obstruct, simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Ferguson was issued a $20,000 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.
ARREST: Joshua Paul Smith, 29, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Smith was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 30 court date.
ARREST: Zachary Houston Winebarger, 22, of 388 Henry Winebarger Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with expired registration, driving while license revoked and a warrant service on a felony evade arrest charge. Winebarger was issued a $25,000 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
ARREST: Aziz Yasin Felder, 19, of 1350 S. Palmetto Ave., Daytona Beach, Fla., was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Felder was issued a $250,000 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
ARREST: Jaheim R. Hicks, 19, of 740 Vernon St., Daytona Beach, Fla., was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Hicks was issued a $250,000 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Go Pioneers Drive.
July 31
ARREST: Thomas Johnson Adam, 33, of 183 Buckshot Ridge Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with a stoplight violation and DWI. Adam was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 26 court date.
ARREST: Robert Allen Tolf, 55, of 730 N.E. 20th St., Cleveland, Tenn., was arrested and charged with no vehicle insurance, expired registration/no inspection, fictitious/altered tag and three warrant services on violation of a domestic violence protection order, stalking and harassment charges. Tolf was issued a $30,750 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.
ASSAULT: Assault inflicting serious bodily injury was reported in the 100 block of Old East King Street.
Aug. 1
ARREST: Paul Eugene Taylor, 23, of 806 Impala Ave., High Point, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of an open container and DWI. Taylor was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 30 court date.
ARREST: John Daniel Bryan, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with impeding traffic and injury to personal property. Bryan was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Larry Dean Hardy, 68, of 184 Red Fox Trail, Boone, was arrested on a non-Boone Police Department warrant on an indecent liberties with a child charge. Hardy was issued a $100,000 secured bond and a Sept. 3 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a wooden picture frame, a wooden dish and a natural branch console table was reported in the 100 block of Sports Club Lane.
Aug. 2
ARREST: Emmylou Mathews Shehan, 38, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Shehan was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Aug. 29 court date.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a Jurassic Park poster, vehicle detail equipment, a pressure washer and a modem was reported in the 200 block of Charlotte Ann Lane.
ASSAULT: Assault and battery was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
Aug. 3
ARREST: Tiffany Petrice Ross, 39, of 196 Sunnyside Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Ross was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Aug. 15 court date.
ARREST: Brent Alexander Taylor, 34, of 10 Regency Square, Johnson City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with assault and battery. Taylor was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Cynthia Marshall Williams, 48, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods and larceny. Williams was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
Aug. 4
LARCENY: Larceny of a bracelet, a pair of shorts and three pairs of shoes was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
