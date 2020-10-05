The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 21
ARREST: Joseph Allen Dugger, 56, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with going armed to the terror of the public and being intoxicated and disruptive. Dugger was issued a $2,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Adrienne Patrese Johnson, 51, of 110 E. 24th St., Winston-Salem, was arrested on six warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants, conspiracy to commit larceny and felony larceny. Johnson was issued a $50,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Cammesoa Marie Williams, 49, of 360 Glendare Drive, Apt. B, was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to commit larceny and felony larceny. Williams was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 855 Blairmont Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Conspiracy to commit felony larceny and felony larceny of a heater, an air freshener, a pressure washer, a pet carpet cleaner, a vacuum, a wine cooler, a backpack cooler and tools were reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of Pokémon supplies and cards, a Rick and Morty DVD set, a digital picture frame, a blanket and food items was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
Sept. 22
ARREST: Timothy Joseph Twigg, 57, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a government official and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Twigg was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Doctors Drive.
THEFT: Theft of various tools from a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Meadowview Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Resisting arrest/hinder and delay and simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 23
ARREST: Noah Zackery Criswell, 23, of 804 Woodlawn St., Belmont, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Criswell was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a Magic the Gathering card was reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Charlotte Ann Lane.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 500 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of lawn/yard/garden equipment was reported in the 300 block of Grand Boulevard.
Sept. 25
ARREST: Chadwick Larnelle Hatton, 33, of 137 North St., Boone, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game. Hatton was issued a $100,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Benson Miles Webb, 44, of 2394 Allendale Circle, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with larceny. Webb was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone 10 was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 26
ARREST: Brittany Nichole Settle, 29, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and second-degree trespassing. Settle was issued a $750 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Alexander Shmurak, 23, of 1020 Bradford Drive, Roswell, Ga., was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and assault on a government official. Shmurak was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
ASSAULT: Assault on a government official was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two counts of second-degree trespassing was reported in the 100 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
FRAUD: Possession of a fraudulent ID was reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
Sept. 27
LARCENY: Larceny of a parking boot was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Three counts of destruction/damage/vandalism of property and two counts of simple assault were reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
