Sept. 2
ARREST: Tremain Eugene Simpson, 42, no address listed, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female. Simpson was not issued a bond and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of money was reported in the 100 block of Creekside Lane.
Sept. 3
ARREST: Lauren Danielle Yelton, 33, of 210 Matthew Gwin Lane, Elk Park, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Yelton was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 30 court date.
ARREST: Joseph Edwards Roberts, 38, of 7526 Old Shelby Road, Vale, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses. Roberts was issued a $20,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Kevin Grant Neal, 32, no address listed, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespass, misdemeanor larceny and larceny from a merchant. Neal was issued a $20,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of seven items were reported in the 100 block of Hillside Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny of sweatpants, a shirt and a boot were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
THEFT: Theft of a North Carolina registration plate was reported in the 200 block of Yosef Drive.
Sept. 4
ARREST: David Bryan Thompson, 62, of 187 Hialeah St., Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked impaired revocation, unsafe movement and DWI. Thompson was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
FRAUD: Financial transaction card fraud was reported in the 100 block of Spruce Street.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 700 block of Howard Street.
Sept. 5
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 200 block of Yosef Drive.
VANDALISM: Three counts of destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 200 block of Crossing Way.
Sept. 6
ARREST: Phillip Michael Doran, 65, of 143 Sunnyside Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny. Doran was issued an Oct. 25 court date. Doran was issued a $15,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a soft drink, flour tortillas and a sheet set was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Sept. 7
ARREST: Daniel Gregory Schaefer, 19, of 1334 Sea Mist Drive, Matthews, was arrested and charged with provisional licensee — driving by person less than 21 years old after consuming alcohol or drugs and DWI. Schaefer was issued an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Chloe Elizabeth Shaut, 20, of 107 Degas Drive, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with littering and being intoxicated and disruptive. Shaut was issued an Oct. 29 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Daniel Richard Whitener, 21, of 108 Gray Barn Drive, Troutman, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Whitener was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of computer hardware/software and a Nike brand item and theft from a motor vehicle were reported in the 1800 block of Old U.S. 421 South.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of $60 was reported in the 300 block of Industrial Park Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a flower was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 500 block of West King Street.
Sept. 8
ARREST: Ernestine Washington Koroma, 67, of 8716 Harrisburg Road, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with DUI. Koroma was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Danny Lee Wright, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Wright was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Suzuki motorcycle was reported in the 100 block of Eric Lane.
