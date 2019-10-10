The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 30
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Oct. 1
ARREST: Alexis Aguilar Bermudez, 21, of 352 Old E. King St., Boone, was arrested and charged with giving fictitious information to an officer and resisting a public officer. Bermudez was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: James Russell Kanupp, 30, of 102 Bluebonnet Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Kanupp was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Oct. 21 court date.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining money through false pretenses was reported in the 100 block of Rogers Drive.
TRESPASSING: First-degree trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Oct. 2
ARREST: Steven Sherali Deal, 23, of 301 Highland Ave., Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI. Deal was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Michael Wayne Todd, 39, of 2973 Old Railroad Road, Conway, S.C., was arrested and charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and DWI. Todd was issued a $3,500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
Oct. 3
ARREST: Gabrielle C. Crow, 54, no address listed, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Crow was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of Cherry Drive.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
Oct. 4
ARREST: Joshua Edward Baird, 33, of 1620 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with interference with an electronic monitoring device and possession of methamphetamine. Baird was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 1 court date.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Drive.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of various clothing items was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
DOG BITE: A dog bite was reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
Oct. 5
ARREST: Erin Mejia, 34, of 264 Green St., Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and simple assault. Mejia was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 1 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Communicating threats and simple assault were reported in the 200 block of Green Street.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of pants, scrubs, shorts and shirts was reported in the 100 block of Charlotte Ann Lane.
Oct. 6
LARCENY: Larceny of a gold wedding ring, a diamond engagement ring and a white gold ring with black and white diamonds was reported in the 1100 block of N.C. 105.
