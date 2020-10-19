The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 5
MISSING PROPERTY: Missing property was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Assault by pointing a gun was reported in the 400 block of East King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of Halloween decorations and an LED flood light was reported in the 100 block of Rolling Hills Drive.
Oct. 6
ARREST: Tuesday Autumn Greene, 20, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespass. Greene was issued a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 150 Market Hills Drive.
THEFT: Theft of medication from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Summer Drive.
THEFT: Theft of a North Carolina license plate was reported in the 1000 block of Old U.S. 421 South.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of Howard Street.
Oct. 8
ARREST: David Lee Brown, 36, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Brown was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
Oct. 9
LARCENY: Larceny of tools was reported in the 200 block of Kimberly Drive.
Oct. 11
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 500 block of Winkler’s Creek Road.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Appalachian Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.