BOONE — The Boone Police Department are investigating the June 2 death of a 25-year-old in which the departments says no foul play is suspected at this time.
Boone Police and Watauga Medics responded to the Sleep Inn — located at 163 N.C. 105 Extension — at 12:10 p.m. on June 2 after receiving a 911 call to check the wellbeing of an individual. The individual — identified as Cory Wayne Tipton, 25, of Candler — was located and found to be deceased.
According to police, the medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death. The Boone Police Department detectives are investigating the incident, but no foul play was suspected. The cause of death will be determined by the autopsy, the department stated.
