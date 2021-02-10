WATAUGA — High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance as they investigate a reported break in.
According to Boone Police, an unknown suspect broke into Boone Drug at New Market Centre on Feb. 6. After gaining entry to the store, the suspect reportedly took items from the pharmacy and fled in a black passenger car. The suspect is described as having a thin build, around five-feet-ten-inches tall. The suspect was wearing a dark, hooded jacket with a zipper in the front, athletic pants, black shoes with white soles and a blue medical mask, according to police.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
