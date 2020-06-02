BOONE — According to Boone Police, emergency personnel responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on June 2 after a man was injured by an accidental firearm discharge.
Police stated that the department along with Boone Fire and Watauga Medics responded to 1855 Blowing Rock Road for a report of an injury from the accidental discharge of a firearm. A male patron was reportedly using the restroom facility when a legally carried firearm accidentally discharged. Another male patron in the restroom suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The injured man was transported to Watauga Medical Center for treatment, according to police.
The investigation into this incident is continuing. Police stated that upon completion of the investigation, District Attorney Seth Banks will be consulted to decide if and what charges should be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.