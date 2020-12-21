BOONE — High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving a reported trailer theft.
According to Boone Police, during the daytime hours of Nov. 21, a gray Homesteader enclosed utility trailer was reported stolen from the parking lot of Lowes Home Improvement, located at 1855 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.
Store video surveillance recorded an unknown, white male driving a black pick-up truck through the parking lot. The white male suspect reportedly parked the truck adjacent to the utility trailer. The suspect entered Lowes Hardware and then later returned to the parked truck. Video footage reportedly showed the suspect then backing up to the utility trailer and allegedly driving away, leaving the area with it in tow a short time later. It is suspected that the man removed the trailer’s locking mechanism, according to police.
The gray utility trailer had repairs to its exterior consisting of large non-painted metal, and a North Carolina registration tag of AD14157.
Anyone with information regarding the theft of the trailer or of the identity of the suspect in this crime or any other crimes, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
High Country Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads which can assist law enforcement with solving crimes. Its goal is to help in the fight against crime, but it is not part of the local police departments or sheriff’s offices. Each county has a law enforcement coordinator who participates as an advisor to the board but is a non-voting member. The citizen’s board is responsible for operations of the program, fundraising, public relations and approval of rewards.
