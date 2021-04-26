BOONE — Five years ago, Appalachian State student James Martin Roberts went missing. As the fifth anniversary of his disappearance passes, police are not done searching for answers.
Martin — originally of Kernersville — was 19 years old and living in Boone with three roommates when he was reported missing on April 22, 2016. He was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m April 21, 2016, by a camera of a passing AppalCART bus near the App State Convocation Center. The following day, Boone Police announced the department was searching for him.
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that Martin’s roommates found a note on his bed that was a few paragraphs worth of information stating Martin planned to leave for a while, but no length of time or intention of absence was indicated by the note. He left behind his phone, wallet and laptop.
Martin’s father, John Roberts, said the last conversation he had with his son was overwhelmingly positive and looking to the future.
“The last conversations we had was the week before he went missing,” Roberts said. “Grown up conversations about financing and making arrangements for next semester.”
For Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau, the case is very near and dear to the department.
“We remain committed to this case and we investigate any new tips that come in,” Le Beau said.
A new photograph released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on the anniversary of his disappearance shows what Roberts might look like at 24 years old — his current age.
Roberts said seeing the age progression photo of his son was eerie.
“When you look at it you’re like ‘well that doesn’t really look like him,’ but your mind is set five or six years ago with memories from last time you saw him,” Roberts said. “It’s definitely an eerie process.”
Boone Police Sgt. Candace Burlingame is the lead investigator on the Martin case. She said she hopes the new photo will lead to new tips that could help find Martin.
“I follow up on every lead,” Burlingame said. “Even if somebody’s just making a suggestion, I’ll give them a call back. We appreciate everybody trying and I wouldn’t want anybody to think that their contact with me wasn’t important.”
Burlingame was assigned the case in 2017. When she first got the case, she immediately began familiarizing herself with what had already been done to try and find Martin. The department has used cadaver dogs to search Trout Lake and the Boone reservoir, a helicopter to search for infrared signatures and ground searches in the area.
Le Beau said the department has even searched the App State drainage system and the basements of houses he’s lived in. Investigators also do periodic checks for financial cards in his name.
A class from Western Carolina University also uses Martin’s case as a criminology class project. He said Boone Police has been working with WCU for a few semesters to give the case fresh eyes and a fresh perspective for anything that could have potentially been missed.
“We will continue to invest resources into this case because right now we have to treat it as a missing person because we don’t have anything that would indicate that as anything else but that,” Le Beau said.
For Burlingame, that means following up on every tip that comes in. If a caller says they think they’ve seen Martin, Burlingame would reach out to law enforcement in that area to see if they can send out posters of Martin and alert homeless shelters in the area.
Typically during the anniversary of his disappearance or when the episode of Investigation Discovery’s “Disappeared” television show on Martin’s case airs, Burlingame will receive more tips.
Martin’s information is also in the National Crime Information Center so if some kind of marker — like dental records — match to someone, Burlingame can ask law enforcement in that area to run other identifying markers like name, age and race.
Over the years, Burlingame said there has only been one lead that she thought might lead to Martin. She said within the past four or five months, someone called and said they thought they saw Martin in Greensboro.
“That was a little bit exciting because Greensboro is obviously close to Kernersville,” Burlingame said. “I thought okay maybe this could be him because Greensboro is so close to Kernersville.”
But the lead didn’t pan out.
“It’s heartbreaking that I don’t ever have anything positive to tell the Roberts family,” Burlingame said. “I wish that I was able to give them something positive or some indication that he’s out there and he’s okay. I’m not gonna lie, it hurts my heart to not have anything positive to tell them.”
Even though the case is five years old, the Boone Police Department has no plans to stop looking for Martin. Le Beau said that doesn’t mean they will keep working on it every single day, but that they will investigate any new leads and try to keep the story alive to let people know they want information regarding Martin.
“People should not hesitate to reach out to me,” Burlingame said. “A lot of times they will be like, ‘I hate to waste your time.’ I’d love more than anything to be able to, to bring some resolution to Martin’s family.”
According to the NCMEC, Martin was last seen wearing a black short sleeve Appalachian State windbreaker, khaki shorts, gray New Balance sneakers and carrying a backpack. Martin has a tattoo on his left forearm of three mountains and a tattoo on his chest. He may go by his first name James.
“He could still be out there somewhere, living under a different identity,” Le Beau said. “It’s good just to share these things on Facebook pages and just keep the story alive for the family Our hearts go out to them.”
A Facebook page called Help Find Martin Roberts has helped keep Martin’s story alive with more than 16,000 members.
“The response to the group and whatnot has just been phenomenal,” Roberts said.
Martin’s stepmother posted to the page on the five year anniversary of his disappearance.
“Even as I write this, I can’t wrap my mind around that fact,” Abbie McLean Roberts wrote. “It simply doesn’t seem possible. While we still have no idea where he may be, we we continue to believe that every day brings us one day closer to Martin coming home. We’d also like to thank each and every one of you for all the support, kind words and especially the prayers for Martin and for the whole family. We are humbled and forever grateful.”
Anyone who has information on James Martin Roberts is asked to contact Boone Police at (828) 268-6900 or High Country Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125.
Roberts said Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 award for information leading to the whereabouts of Martin.
People can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1 (800) 843-5678 or submit a Crime Stoppers Tip at tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.