BLOWING ROCK — A woman is recovering in Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem after being hit by a truck at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock on Monday, Oct. 28, according to Blowing Rock Police.
Lt. Nathan Kirk of the Blowing Rock Police Department – who was the commanding officer at the scene – said that at 4:51 p.m. on Oct. 28, a call came in of a woman crossing Main Street toward Sunset Drive being stuck by a red GMC Sierra truck.
Kirk said on Oct. 29 that the woman, whose name is currently being withheld, was transported by Watauga Medics at first to Watauga Medical Center, then to Wake Forest Baptist, for her injuries.
“She never lost consciousness and she’s in good spirits,” Kirk said on Oct. 29. “The injuries are not life threatening.”
The incident is currently under investigation and no citations or determination of fault has been issued, Kirk said on Oct. 29.
“It’s a fluid situation,” Kirk said.
