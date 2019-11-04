BLOWING ROCK — A pedestrian who was struck by a truck in downtown Blowing Rock on Oct. 21 was found at fault for the incident, according to Blowing Rock Police.
Shortly before 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, according to the crash report form sent to the state, Deborah Martin Pinnix, 63, of Clemmons, and her husband were crossing Main Street at the northern part of intersection of Sunset Drive, going from the west side of the road (Memorial Park) to the east side (Blowing Rock Properties). There is no designated crosswalk at the northern terminus of the intersection.
Sitting at the intersection, facing southbound and waiting to turn left from Main Street onto Sunset Drive was a red GMC Sierra truck, driven by by John Tyler Muir, 75, of Roper. According to the report authored by Lt. Nathan Kirk, the turn light on Main Street switched from red to green, Muir accelerated to turn left and then struck Pinnix at the front passenger-side bumper as she attempted to cross.
Kirk and the report stated that Pinnix was alert and conscious at the scene, later transported by Watauga Medics to Watauga Medical Center and then Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller stated that Pinnix was found at fault for the incident, as she did not cross at a designated crosswalk. No drugs or alcohol were suspected in the incident by either party, according to the crash report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.