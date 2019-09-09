BOONE – Sections of State Farm Road and Faculty Street will be closed during night hours starting Sept. 15 for milling and resurfacing projects, according to the town of Boone.
State Farm Road from N.C. 105 Extension to VFW Drive will be closed periodically from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sept. 15 and Faculty Street from the intersection with N.C. 105 to Hardin Street will be closed periodically from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sept. 16, according to the town.
Both projects will continue with intermittent road closures, depending on the weather, until the project is complete, the town stated.
The town encourages motorists to use alternate routes during road work. For more information, contact the town of Boone’s Street Division at (828) 268-6230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.