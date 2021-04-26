BOONE — Utility maintenance on Brookshire Road at the U.S. 421 intersection will begin on Monday, May 3, and end on Thursday, May 6, according to the town of Boone.
Both lanes of Brookshire Road from the lower entrance of Brookshire Park to U.S. 421 South will be closed to traffic, along with the adjacent Greenway Trail. U.S. 421 will not be affected.
Construction will last the better part of the week, but crews hope to have Brookshire Road to U.S. 421 South open before the end of the work week, weather permitting. The town of Boone suggests drivers consider using Industrial Park Drive or Yosef Drive as alternate routes.
"Thank you for your patience as we work to maintain and improve the safety and quality of our streets," the town of Boone stated.
The town of Boone Utilities Division can be contacted at (828)268-6250.
