HIGH COUNTRY — As COVID-19 crept into American life in March 2020, many folks looking to make the best out of a bad situation sought new, socially-distant hobbies in the outdoors. However, the recent boom in park visitation brings with it a potential strain on natural resources, particularly by visitors not practicing Leave No Trace Ethics.
According to a spokesman from N.C. Parks and Recreation, incidents of litter and vandalism have increased in North Carolina State Parks since the beginning of the pandemic, and natural resources are being trampled as people go off-trail attempting to socially distance or try to crowd into popular areas.
The influx of visitation has also taken a toll on park infrastructure, with some state parks reporting maintenance issues, primarily with septic and sewer systems caused by overcrowding. Some park employees have also seen duties shift over the course of the pandemic, with staff working more to direct the flow of traffic, managing parking and responding to emergencies instead of being able to connect with and educate park visitors.
Elk Knob State Park, located ten miles outside of Boone, sees visitors from across the country stop in to climb its 5,520 foot peak — one of the highest peaks in the North Carolina High Country. The park’s superintendent, Tracy Minton, noted that Elk Knob is a park that has seen few problems relating to vandalism or the trampling of natural resources caused by the rise in visitation, but stated that the increase of traffic on the trails has at times pulled staff away from maintenance duties.
“Every trail wears at a certain rate. People are behaving, that’s not the problem. It’s just over time the more people that hike the more wear and tear is going to happen to a trail,” Minton said. “Trails require a lot of maintenance. They have to be maintained so we’re always working, the work that we have been able to do has been limited because of COVID-19. There’s just so many people coming to the park that we have tried to spend more time attending to the crowds rather than working on the trail.”
Excited by the public’s newfound interest in the state’s natural wonders, park staff across the state have been working hard since the start of the pandemic to continue providing the safe and memorable experience typical of a N.C. State Park’s visit.
“We’ve been amazed at the number of people who have come to the state parks since the start of the pandemic. People clearly are coming to value public lands more than ever before — even people who weren’t ‘outdoorsy’ before,” said Katie Hall, public information officer for the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. “We are doing everything we can to keep up with our natural resource management, maintenance and facility upkeep and education priorities as visitation continues to boom across the state park system.”
At Linville’s Grandfather Mountain Attraction, a separate entity from the state park which shares the same mountain, staff have also experienced an increase in visitation. According to John Caveny, a natural resource specialist with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the attraction saw 4,334 hikers fill out trail permits in October 2020. This is an increase amount in comparison to the 2,292 trail permits filled out in October 2019.
Caveny acknowledged that the increase in hikers to Grandfather Mountain has also brought with it a few challenges.
“I have noticed a large increase in the amount of trash that has been on our trails and other areas,” Caveny said. “Some of the trash that is left in the woods around Grandfather is the byproduct of our winds, with masks and other items getting blown around. One day on a trash sweep near the Swinging Bridge I picked up 52 masks. However, a majority of it is due to negligence and people just not picking up what they brought in.”
Like certain units of the state park system, naturalists working at the Grandfather Mountain Attraction have also seen damage to natural resources caused by visitors traveling off trail. Caveny warns that off-trail hiking, or bushwacking, can cause damage to the fragile plant life that calls the craggy peaks of Grandfather Mountain home.
“Regarding hiking trails specifically is the increase of spur trails or social trails that have been created that branch off our main trails. These are caused by hikers wanting to either take a shortcut around a section of trail, bushwhacking off trail to try to see a view, or trying to avoid other hikers,” Caveny said. “These spur trails create several major problems: erosion issues, trampling of plants — which can become a major problem at a place like Grandfather, which is home to many rare plants — and the potential for people to get lost.”
To help mitigate the ecological wear and tear while visiting environmentally sensitive areas, Caveny suggests packing out anything that you pack in, if possible visiting parks or trails outside of peak visitation time and staying on designated trails — this protects natural resources, users and rescue personnel.
Minton, as with Cavney, noted that staying on trail while visiting a local park is key to protecting ecological sensitive areas and also reduces wear on park resources. Each trail in the state park system is carefully planned in order to reduce impact to fragile plant life.
“The state park system has a planning process for trails,” Minton said. “Every trail goes through the planning process and that keeps us out of areas where there are sensitive plants in general. If the trail is planned appropriately — and that is part of the requirement — then the impact on sensitive plants is limited.
Minton added that some of the problems Elk Knob State Park faces are people “cutting.”
“In other words, people take shortcuts and go off the trail,” Minton said. “Or if there is a water bar on the trail, or some kind of feature that requires you to lift your legs a little bit more people will side step those. That’s kind of human behavior. But, the more people who do that, then that’s where your wear occurs. So staying on the trail is key. ”
These views closely mirror the sentiment shared by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, a nonprofit organization which has worked through the years to educated the public on how to enjoy the outdoors responsibly.
The organization has established a list of seven leave no trace principles designed to minimize the impact caused by humans in our wild places.
These practices include leaving what you find, minimizing campfire impacts and respecting wildlife.
To learn more about the Leave No Trace Center For Outdoor Ethics and it’s Seven Principles of Leave No Trace, visit lnt.org/why/7-principles/.
