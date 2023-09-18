Survey details impact of 2023 Boonerang Music and Arts Festival

Cultural Resources Director Mark Freed presented the highlights of a second successful festival to the Boone Town Council on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

BOONE — The 2023 Boonerang Music and Arts Festival was a rocking success, according to event stakeholders who presented a comprehensive report about the festival to the Boone Town Council on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Cultural Resources Director Mark Freed began the report with highlights from a successful second festival, including a sold-out concert at Appalachian Theatre on Thursday night to kick off the event, the new Mellow Lounge and healing arts program, the new international space, and funds raised for community programs and events.

  

