DEEP GAP — One person was injured after a two-vehicle wreck that closed down traffic on U.S. 221 for more than one hour around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
According to Doug Helms of Ashe Medics, the driver of a Toyota, unnamed at this time, was transported by Ashe Medics to Watauga Medical Center. Jim Allen, the driver of a Dodge hauling a horse trailer, along with the passenger in the vehicle, Elaine Allen, were uninjured in the wreck.
Deep Gap Fire Department responded to the wreck, as well as Ashe County Rescue Squad and N.C. Highway Patrol.
This story is developing. Check www.wataugademocrat.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.