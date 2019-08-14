DEEP GAP — Emergency personnel have responded to a reported plane crash in the 3900 block of Hardin Road in Deep Gap where one person is being transported, according to Watauga Sheriff Len Hagaman.
The plane crash took place around 9 a.m., according to scanner traffic. Deep Gap Volunteer Fire, Watauga Rescue Squad, Watauga County Emergency Management, State Highway Patrol and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
According to WCSO Major Kelly Redmon, there was one man in the aircraft who was identified as the pilot. The man was conscious and alert but he did have life-threatening injuries, Redmon said. The pilot was not found at the aircraft. According to Redmon, the pilot had left and went down a hill in a steep area.
The man was transported to a makeshift landing zone in Wilkes County where he was being flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
"Everybody on the scene did a great job. The cooperation between agencies was phenomenal,” Redmon said. "I think the people of Watauga County would be proud of how quick the response was and how well it went."
Anna Oakes contributed reporting to this story.
This story is developing. Check www.wataugademocrat.com.
