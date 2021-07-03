BOONE — The Boone Police Department is investigating a shooting on King Street that took place Saturday, July 3, where one person was reported injured and another is in custody.
According to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau, law enforcement was notified of shots being fired on King Street around 10 a.m. Le Beau said a suspect, identified as a "relatively young male" was taken into custody near Boone Fire Station No. 1 after he surrendered peacefully.
"We discovered that the suspect had allegedly fired a gun at another vehicle in the area of Mast General Store," Le Beau said. "There was a vehicle here on the scene, that's being processed, that apparently had its window shot out with a gun."
Le Beau said the situation is still being investigated, and the suspect's name and any charges they may face has not been released at this time. At the same time, Le Beau noted that motive has been made clear.
"We don't know any motive behind why he did what he did," Le Beau said. "At this time, we're not aware of any connection between the potential victims … We still have a lot of unanswered questions."
The Appalachian State University Police Department tweeted at 10:57 a.m. to confirm an incident took place and that one person was in custody. They also confirmed that there was no threat to the App State campus.
The BPD tweeted at 11:47 a.m. that there was one person injured, but that the injuries were not life-threatening and the person was receiving medical treatment. They added that the area was remaining closed while the shooting was being investigated.
Le Beau confirmed that one person was injured and taken to Watauga Medical Center due to an injury appearing to be caused by a gunshot. He added the victim was in the vehicle located at Mast General Store, and understood they have been released from the hospital.
Working with the BPD on the case has been the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, the ASUPD, the Boone Fire Department and Watauga Emergency Management, according to Le Beau.
Watauga Democrat will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
