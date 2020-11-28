BEAVER DAM — The Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of an early morning Nov. 26 fire that resulted in the death of a woman.
Assistant Fire Marshal Jay Kerley said crews were dispatched to 2518 Beaver Dam Road for a structure fire at 1:09 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office, Beaver Dam Fire, Cove Creek Fire, Fall Creek Fire, Zionville Fire, Watauga Medics, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office and the N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene.
According to Kerley, two people were home at the time of the fire. The woman who was later pronounced as deceased was the one who made the original call to 911. Officials were not releasing the name of the deceased as of Nov. 27.
The Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office reminded the community of the dangers of reentering a structure that is on fire once they have made it out of the structure. Kerley said he was unsure of why the woman went back into the Beaver Dam Road home.
The other occupant of the home survived. Kerley said the home was a total loss. The Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office cleared the scene at 9:47 a.m. the day of the fire. The cause and origin of the fire were still being investigated as of Nov. 27.
