WATAUGA — On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, April 22, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, local climate action groups are promoting the wellbeing of the community as well as the environment.
Earth Day Network, the global organizer of Earth Day, stated that the world is facing two crises — one being the COVID-19 pandemic and the other the "slowly building disaster for our climate."
"While the coronavirus may force us to keep our distance, it will not force us to keep our voices down," Earth Day Network stated. "The only thing that will change the world is a bold and unified demand for a new way forward."
Earth Day Network is calling for 24 hours of action for the observance, and ways to participate can be found at www.earthday.org/24-hours-of-action. The group is also hosting virtual messages, performances and call-ins on April 22 at www.earthday.org/earth-day-live.
Appalachian State University also plans to offer events through the week for Earth Day. The university's Office of Sustainability is hosting a virtual roundtable via Zoom on at 3 p.m. April 22 featuring discussions with campus experts in energy conservation, climate education and action, zero waste and outreach. For a link to the Zoom meeting, contact sustainability@appstate.edu. Visit sustain.appstate.edu/news-events/earth-month for more information on other virtual Earth Day events.
The Creation Care Alliance of WNC — a program of MountainTrue — is hosting a virtual Earth Day Vigil at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 26. The vigil will focus on the idea of "seeing with new eyes” and will include readings, prayers, songs and information about creation care from speakers throughout Western North Carolina — including the Rev. Tamara Franks of the High Country United Church of Christ in Vilas.
Even while public schools are not meeting in person due to COVID-19, Sunrise Boone — a group of Watauga High School students aiming to combat climate change — still communicate virtually during this time. The group created a podcast called "Hot Takes" that interviews local leaders and can be found on Spotify.
Additionally, Sunrise NC — the state level of the organization — is hosting interactive webinars and panels from April 22-26. Looking ahead, Sunrise Boone is partnering with about six other Sunrise hubs to host a statewide Sunrise orientation training May 8-10.
The Climate Action Collaborative (ClimAct) is a grassroots effort of Appalachian State University students, faculty, staff and community members that kicked off in January 2019. The group has since urged App State officials to reach climate neutrality sooner than the university's original goal of 2050.
The university's Student Government Association passed a resolution in March 2019 in favor of the university charging faster toward climate neutrality and achieving it in 2025. The following October, the Appalachian Faculty Senate approved language that called for the university to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.
University officials got to work on a revised Climate Action Plan — with some help ClimAct — that was to be released on Earth Day this year. However, App State's Chief Sustainability Officer Lee Ball said that the process has stalled due to the university's response to COVID-19. The Climate Action Plan proposal has been postponed until early fall 2020.
A Zoom conference for an update on the Climate Action Plan is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, April 24. The current Climate Action Plan can be found at sustain.appstate.edu/initiatives/climate-action.
"We are still working on it, but at a slightly different pace," Ball said.
Ball added that he has heard different perspectives on how COVID-19 is affecting climate action. He said that the conversations are still taking place and "seem as urgent as ever."
An April 6 article from Forbes stated that measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus have caused a decrease in pollutants due to the lessened economic activity and fewer vehicles on the roads. The article cited data from a European Space Agency satellite — Tropospheric Monitoring Instrument — that demonstrated a reduction in nitrogen dioxide emissions in California in March after the state started adopting COVID-19 measures.
According to Ball, many climate activists have pointed out that large-scale sacrifices are indeed possible. He said the pandemic presents an opportunity for people to consider the behavioral adaptations that society is both willing and able to do.
"Certainly, we all look forward to returning to the days when we can travel, attend large group events, re-open our businesses and be with our families, friends and co-workers again, but as we adapt our lifestyles to stay healthy, we are also presented with opportunities for personal and business practices that are economically, environmentally and socially sustainable," Ball said. "We are looking for opportunities like these that will be both beneficial and pragmatic to our climate action planning."
Michael Weiss, an organizer with ClimAct, said the current status of society shows that people are capable of taking responsibility for themselves and their community for the sake of the wellbeing of their neighbors. He said working together is the only way to really make comprehensive and effective change.
"This isn’t a model of how we should restructure our society for climate change, but it indicates that we’re able to restructure our society to deal with climate change," Weiss said.
One of ClimAct's main goals is to promote a strong and healthy community, Weiss said. In order to help push this mission, the group has worked with other local organizations to organize mutual aid efforts in Watauga. Since mid-March, ClimAct leaders have brainstormed how they can aid the community during this time.
The group created a survey for community members to take that solicited what needs were in the community as well as ways people may be able to contribute. Roughly 80 or so people took the survey, and from this the group sparked the idea of creating the Watauga Neighbors Network. Through the network, ClimAct — along with other organizations such as Boone Community Relief and Climate Transition Blue Ridge — is formulating a system of creating neighborhood pods which would create a support system within Watauga communities, according to ClimAct organizer Sydney Blume.
Blume said that around 50 people indicated that they were somewhat interested in being a "pod point person," which would be a contact person for a neighborhood that people can reach out to for help. The point person would be able to coordinate with the network to find resources that their neighbor may need — such as grocery delivery.
"It’s an opportunity for all of Watauga to come together and get past university/community differences or town/county differences and really see the ways that we can complement each other, support each other and come together as one community," said Brian Burke, an App State assistant professor of sustainable development.
Blume said there has been interest from those who would like to be pod point people in areas such Sugar Grove, Vilas and Boone. Blume said the group plans on setting up Zoom meetings with those interested to discuss what the role entails as well as provide a guide for participants.
To take the survey or for more information on the Watauga Neighbors Network, visit www.facebook.com/groups/covid19neighborsnetwork or http://bit.ly/wataugaNN.
"This is something that has happened throughout history, where neighbors look out for each other. We need that more than ever during these times," Blume said.
