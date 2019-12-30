BOONE – A late-night fire at an unoccupied house on Old East King Street has been deemed to be set on purpose, according to the Boone Fire Department.
Boone Fire Marshal Amy Flieg said on Dec. 30 that at 9:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, Boone Fire was dispatched to 651 Old E. King St. following a call of a reported structure fire at an abandoned house.
Flieg said once on scene, Boone Fire noticed a fire coming out of one window and were able to get it under control by 9:31 p.m. No one was living in the house, Flieg said, but noted there were signs of people having recently lived there.
“During suppression, it was noticed it was a suspicious fire,” Flieg said. “It was later determined it was an intentionally set fire.”
Flieg said the investigation is ongoing with the Boone Police Department.
Old East King Street from the intersection with U.S. 421 and Industrial Park Drive past the intersection with Go Pioneers Drive was closed to traffic for two hours, Flieg said, while the investigation took place.
Damages to the dilapidated house were “minor,” Flieg said, and are estimated at less than $1,000.
Watauga Medics also responded to the scene, Flieg said.
