BOONE — Officials are still in the process of declaring the cause of a June 28 gas leak that shut down U.S. 421 for close to 16 hours.
The highway was blocked off between the U.S. 421/Old U.S. 421 intersection and Bamboo Road starting that Thursday evening and continuing through Friday as crews continued to respond to a natural gas leak in the area. New River Hills as well as parts of Bamboo Road and Brookshire Road were closed as well.
All roads impacted by the leak were open as of 2:40 p.m. on June 29.
Communications Center staff stated there were construction crews doing excavation work in the area and a gas line could have possibly ruptured as a result of their work. N.C. Department of Transportation spokesperson David Uchiyama said there were not any NCDOT crews in the area.
Assistant Town Manager Jim Byrne said in a Friday email to town leaders that the water project inspector from W.K. Dickson — the engineering firm for the town’s water intake project, for which a contractor has been installing a transmission line in the area — felt with some certainty that the boring contractor did not hit the gas line.
However, Byrne later noted that the area surrounding the gas leak was excavated, and there was apparent evidence that a drill rod attached to boring equipment pierced the gas pipe. Boone Fire Chief Jimmy Isaacs added that the boring rod had settled through some mud, which caused it to come into contact with the gas pipe.
Isaacs said the company examining the gas leak — Frontier Natural Gas — came into the area Thursday night and was evaluating the situation Friday morning.
On July 2, Town Manager John Ward said that there has not been an official determination of liability at this point. Ward said he had a phone call into Frontier Natural Gas to clarify the cause of the leak.
Calls were not returned to the Watauga Democrat from Frontier Natural Gas as of press time Monday.
“If it was the contractor, we’ll be working through their insurance company,” Ward said.
Frontier worked on repairing the leak with a sleeve and the repair was scheduled to be tested at 5 p.m. Friday, according to Byrne. The repair sleeve is currently bolted in place and needs to be welded all the way around to be deemed a permanent repair, Issacs said. The welding of the sleeve isn’t scheduled to take place until after July 4.
Isaacs said Frontier did a lot of work to make sure gas service to customers wasn’t interrupted during the event. He said the company increased storage between the regulator station at Bamboo Road and the regulator station on Appalachian State University’s campus — which built more storage in the system when the gas was shut down, he said.
“That kept everybody in gas service except a couple of their high volume users that they asked to discontinue service for the day,” Isaacs said.
Due to the gas leak, the transfer station and scale house located at the Watauga County Sanitation Department — located on Landfill Road — was closed on Friday, according to County Commission Chairman John Welch.
AppalCART experienced a few delays as well as it closed its orange and green east bus routes. These routes were able to resume service around 3:15 p.m. Friday after the highway was reopened.
Isaacs stated that no homes or businesses had been evacuated during the event. No injuries were reported as a direct result of the gas leak.
