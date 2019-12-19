CALDWELL — Watauga County law enforcement have been advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a non-injury shooting with Caldwell County Sheriff’s personnel, according to scanner traffic.
According to Caldwell County officials, a Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call in the early hours of Dec. 19 to assist Hudson Police with a traffic stop. During the stop, an assailant fired on officers several times. No law enforcement personnel were injured and there continues to be a heavy law enforcement presence in the area, Caldwell officials stated.
The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Kentrey Marquis Witherspoon, who was last seen wearing a dark hooded-sweatshirt, camo pants and a blue plaid jacket. Watauga scanner traffic stated that Witherspoon was armed and dangerous and advised officers to proceed with "extreme caution." As of 1:40 p.m., Witherspoon had not been captured.
The U.S. Marshal’s Office and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the apprehension of Witherspoon. Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at (828) 758-8300, or the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 759-1526.
“We want to thank citizens for their cooperation,” said Sheriff Alan Jones in a statement. “We are working closely with Hudson Police as well as state and federal officials to locate the suspect.”
