BOONE — An 18-year-old was arrested on May 3 after leading both the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone Police Department on a chase while riding a motorcycle up to speeds of 120 miles per hour.
According to a WCSO shift report, a Boone Police officer began pursuing a black and red motorcycle — driven by Bryson Kobe Pearson — on West King Street for careless and reckless driving. The motorcycle sped up and reportedly refused to stop, leading the officer on a chase from West King Street, to Queen Street, down Green Street and back to West King Street before traveling west out of town.
A WCSO deputy was at Loven Ready Mix and began to pursue the motorcycle until it reached “ridiculous speeds” as it turned onto the N.C. 105 Bypass, according to the report. The pursuit was then terminated.
The report states that a Boone Police officer later clocked the motorcycle traveling 120 miles per hour through the intersection by Wendy’s to the N.C. 105 Extension. Officers attempted to pursue the motorcycle again as it turned off the extension onto East King Street traveling towards Wilkes County.
A WCSO deputy then began to pursue it near Forest Hills Drive and East King Street. The deputy and a Boone Police officer continued pursuing until reaching Three Forks Baptist Church, where the pursuit was terminated due to the “very excessive speeds of the motorcycle,” the report stated.
The report added that a Boone officer stated that the motorcycle had originally traveled from Chestnut Drive before the initial pursuit. Boone officers then recalled a similar incident last week when a motorcycle fled from a National Park Service ranger. Law enforcement officers went to the Chestnut Drive address on and spoke with one of Pearson’s family members. After a phone call from the family member was made to Pearson, he returned to the Chestnut Drive address.
According to the report, Pearson was given charges by both agencies. The report states Pearson did not meet all the elements for a felony flee to elude charge, but WCSO charged him with misdemeanor flee to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving and speeding 100 mph in a 35 mph zone. Boone Police charged Pearson with two counts of careless and reckless driving, a red light violation, speeding 120 mph in a 35 mph zone and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
