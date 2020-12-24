BLACKSBURG — A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25.
The National Weather Service based out of Blacksburg, Va., stated in at 6:25 p.m. on Dec. 24 that folks from Bluefield, Va., to Boone were likely to see a rapid temperature drop with the arctic front moving in, perhaps as much as 15 degrees within an hour. Rain was predicted to change to snow and roads would ice up quickly as it drops below freezing this evening. NWS urged drivers to "stay off the roads if you can."
* WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy snow with accumulations of 2 to locally 4 inches. Wet roads freezing quickly this evening. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...In Virginia, Grayson and Smyth Counties. In North Carolina, Watauga and Ashe Counties.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be hazardous as snow accumulates and a flash freeze is possible on untreated roads. The cold wind chills from around zero to single digits could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds may gust over 45 mph at times especially on the hilltops, causing blowing and drifting snow and wind chills of zero to 5 below zero by early Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
