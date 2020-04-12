BLACKSBURG, Va. — The National Weather Service based out of Blacksburg, Va., issued a flash flood watch on April 12 through the morning of April 13 for portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia.
Included in the watch are Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd and Patrick counties as well as the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone, Wilkesboro, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd and Stuart.
Several rounds of heavy rains, with embedded thunderstorms may bring 2 to 4 inches to the mountains, especially along the Blue Ridge. This could lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding will be possible along creeks, streams and smaller river, as well as in urban areas — such as Boone, Jefferson and Galax.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. The National Weather Service reminded drivers to turn around, don't drown.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
