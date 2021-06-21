BOONE — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Southeastern Watauga County and Southeastern Ashe County on June 21 until 6:30 p.m.
The storm was located over Boone at 5:43 p.m. on June 21 moving northeast at 50 miles per hour. The locations impacted include Boone, West Jefferson, Glendale Springs, Wilbar, Deep Gap, Todd and Rutherwood.
The storm could produce wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and quarter size hail.
NWS stated hail damage to vehicles is expected and to expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.
NWS asks community members to share reports of hail at any size, as well as any wind damage —including downed trees or large limbs — to the NWS by calling 1 (866) 215-4324 or sharing it on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook or Twitter page.
