WATAUGA — Watauga and Ashe counties in northwest North Carolina and Grayson County in southwest Virginia are under a winter storm warning with heavy snow expected from midnight on Sunday, Dec. 1 to 7 a.m. on 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
According to the National Weather Service, areas above 3,500 feet in elevation should expect heavy snow. Lower elevations can expect to receive 3 inches of snow with 4-10 inches of snow in areas higher above 4,500 feet. The agency also advised that wind gusting as high as 45 to 50 mph will create blowing snow and reduced visibility.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible, according to NWS. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Some power outages could occur. Wind chills could drop to the single digits and teens Monday night.
A winter storm warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If drivers must travel, it is advised to have a winter survival kit handy.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.
