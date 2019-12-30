BOONE — New River Light & Power, Appalachian State University and the town of Boone are continuing efforts to site a solar farm locally, but the project leaders are exploring additional options, including a new location and a larger array.
“There were some questions after the last Sustainability Committee meeting about the community solar project being dead. That’s not true,” Boone Town Manager John Ward told the Boone Town Council in late November. “The agreement with NTE has been altered, but it is the intent of App State through NRLP to continue on with this community solar project. We’re actually working with them to potentially double the size of the original solar array.”
At the Dec. 17 council meeting, Ward said NRLP General Manager Ed Miller will appear at a council meeting in January or February to provide an update on the project.
The project is planned as both Boone and Appalachian State explore options to convert more of their energy portfolios to clean, renewable energy. The Boone Town Council’s stated energy goals are to be climate neutral in municipal operations by 2030, to use 100 percent clean renewables in municipal operations by 2040 and to use 100 percent clean renewables for the entire Boone community by 2050.
Appalachian State had previously committed to a 2050 goal of climate neutrality, but campus groups are working this year to refine the institution’s energy goals.
New River Light & Power is a state-owned utility and operating unit of Appalachian State University that serves the ASU campus and parts of Boone and the surrounding community. Currently, NRLP purchases power from Lenoir-based Blue Ridge Energy, which in turn purchases power from Duke Energy. But in 2022, NRLP will transition to a new energy provider, Florida-based NTE Energy.
Miller and Ward have said that unlike the current wholesale power agreement with Blue Ridge Energy, the contract with NTE will not have restrictions on the utility’s ability to offer community solar programs or on options to purchase renewable energy from other sources.
In fall 2018, Miller presented a proposal for a two-acre solar farm on the east side of U.S. 321, near Payne Branch Road, on property owned by ASU. Its capacity would have ranged from 200 to 500 kilowatts, and discussions included the potential for the town of Boone to commit to purchasing 200 kilowatts of the array’s capacity.
But the proposed site became problematic because it is publicly owned property and thus would not allow NTE to take advantage of tax credits, Ward said.
That’s part of the reason that NRLP began looking for a different site for the local solar array, Ward said, and a new site could potentially allow for a larger array than initially planned. Ward emphasized that discussions continue to be preliminary in nature, and that nothing has been finalized.
Currently, according to its website, NTE Energy facilities include natural gas plants in Butler County, Ohio, and Kings Mountain, N.C., and a natural gas plant to be constructed in Reidsville, N.C., in 2020. Additional facilities being planned include three more natural gas plants and a 30- to 60-megawatt solar energy center with sites under review.
Boone to evaluate recycling program
The council on Dec. 16 passed a proposal by outgoing Council Member Marshall Ashcraft to request a report from its recycling contractor on data for each type of material collected by the town of Boone recycling program, including how much is marketed to a domestic end user to be recycled, whether directly to the processor/manufacturer or to a broker; how much is landfilled as “residual” waste because it is inappropriate material or excessively contaminated; how much is landfilled or incinerated or otherwise disposed of in this country without recycling because of a lack of markets; and how much is shipped overseas.
The town will also ask the report to identify options for ensuring that it A) collects only materials that it is confident will be recycled, and B) increases collections of those materials through increased public participation and public education.
“To the extent that our materials are not actually being sold to end users who produce new products with recycled content, the program is not serving its intended purpose and should be revised to better focus our efforts,” Ashcraft’s memo to the council stated. “This could produce cost savings, and if so, I suggest that the savings be committed to funding Boone’s efforts to attain climate neutrality in town operations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.