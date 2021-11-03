PARKWAY — Investigators with the National Park Service are asking for the public’s help to provide photos or videos in support of an ongoing homicide investigation on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
On Oct. 9, parkway personnel received a report from a park visitor of a body near a parkway overlook. Law enforcement rangers responded to the scene and located a deceased male below Yadkin Valley Overlook at Milepost 289.8. Investigators identified the victim as Josue Calderon, 33, of Rhode Island. An autopsy conducted by the North Carolina State Medical Examiner's Office determined cause of death to be homicide.
Though no further details are available at this time, information from other travelers and visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If anyone took photographs or videos (cell phone, GoPro, etc.) on the Blue Ridge Parkway anywhere in North Carolina on Oct. 9, or if they have any other information that could help, they are asked to submit a tip.
To submit a tip, call or test (888) 653-0009, go to go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email nps_isb@nps.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.