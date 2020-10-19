JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — High school students in North Carolina can now attend East Tennessee State University at a significantly reduced out-of-state tuition rate beginning fall 2021.
This is part of a new out-of-state tuition strategy approved earlier this month by the ETSU Board of Trustees during its quarterly meeting.
“ETSU is committed to accessibility and affordability, and we are already attracting a large population of out-of-state students who come to our campus because of our high-quality programs,” said Joe Sherlin, vice president for Student Life and Enrollment. “These tuition adjustments will make an ETSU education more accessible, particularly to those living in North Carolina as well as Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Kentucky.”
According to Sherlin, beginning fall 2021 students residing in those five states who meet admission requirements to ETSU will pay just under $10,500 in tuition for 15 credit hours, while those beyond the five states will pay just under $13,500 in tuition. The out-of-state tuition rates will be open to any incoming undergraduate student who is fully admissible to the institution.
For incoming students the new tuition rate will replace the Carter, Carter Plus and Gilbreath Scholarship awards, while current students will continue to receive their Carter, Carter Plus and Gilbreath awards through graduation.
Sherlin noted that ETSU’s current border county strategy that waives all out-of-state tuition and makes students eligible for in-state scholarships will remain in place. This applies to students living in border counties in North Carolina and also Virginia.
Other current scholarships at ETSU that remove out-of-state tuition costs will also be unaffected.
The new out-of-state tuition strategy only applies to incoming undergraduate students beginning in fall 2021. However, Sherlin said current ETSU out-of-state students will not see any increase in the out-of-state portion of their overall tuition costs for the remainder of time they are at the university. The tuition reset does not apply to international students.
“We are pleased to provide this option to more out-of-state students and look forward to having them as part of the ETSU family,” Sherlin said.
For more information, visit www.etsu.edu/affordable.
