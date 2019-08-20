BLOWING ROCK — A three-car wreck sent two to the hospital and took out a display at the U.S. 321 Citgo just south of Doc’s Rocks Gem Mine near Blowing Rock on Thursday, Aug. 15.
According to Trooper R.S. Townsend of the N.C. State Highway Patrol, around 3:15 p.m., a Ford Ranger pickup truck with a trailer traveling southbound rear-ended a silver Infiniti four-door sedan that was turning into the Citgo, which then struck a red Honda Odyssey minivan.
Two people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, Townsend said.
Both southbound lanes of U.S. 321 were blocked for over an hour, with one of the northbound lanes eventually diverted into a southbound lane. Southbound traffic was backed up over half a mile.
Blowing Rock Police, Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue, B&G Towing and Recovery of Boone and Hampton’s Towing of Boone responded to the scene.
