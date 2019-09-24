DEEP GAP — Deep Gap Fire Department and the State Highway Patrol responded to a rollover accident at the intersection of Cranberry Springs Road and U.S. 221 at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 20.
According to State Trooper J.S. Williams, a man driving a white Toyota Tundra with a pull-behind trailer failed to stop at a stop sign as he was turning left from Cranberry Springs Road, resulting in a t-bone collision with a southbound blue Chevrolet driven by Lance Hoppers on U.S. 221.
The driver of the Toyota, whose name was unavailable as of presstime, was transported by Ashe Medics to Watauga Medical Center with minor injuries. Hoppers denied medical services.
Traffic was directed by Deep Gap firefighters until about 2:30 p.m. when the obstructed lane was cleared.
