SUGAR GROVE — A home in the Sugar Grove community experienced an estimated $55,000 in damages after a fire on March 12.
Watauga Fire Marshal Taylor Marsh said that units responded around 1 p.m. to a home at 107 Kellersville Road that was "heavily involved" in a fire. One person was home at the time of the incident, and escaped without injury. The home experienced heavy damage throughout the residence, and the American Red Cross was assisting the occupants of the home, Marsh said.
There was some confusion for responding crews. Two minutes before units responded to the fire call on Kellersville Road, an initial call was made for a structure fire at 2308 Mountain Dale Road — approximately 10 minutes from the scene at Kellersville Road. Marsh said that it was later determined that there was only a single fire on Kellersville Road.
"The caller, which was a passerby on U.S. 321, saw a sign for Mountain Dale Baptist Church across the street from the address on Kellersville Road, which led to the confusion," Marsh said.
Responding units to the Kellersville home were Beaver Dam, Cove Creek, Zionville, Fall Creek, Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue, Watauga County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Marsh said the fire was contained in about 30 minutes, and fire department units cleared around 4:30 p.m. with an investigator remaining on scene until approximately 8 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Marsh said.
