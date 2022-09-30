MEAT CAMP — No injuries were reported after a Friday afternoon fire in Meat Camp.
At 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, fire departments from Meat Camp, Boone and Todd as well as Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue, the Watauga Fire Marshal’s Office and the Watauga County Sheriffs Department were dispatched to 127 Scotts Drive for a structure fire.
Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival in a single wide trailer. There was no one at home at the time and no injuries were reported.
