BOONE — AppalCART buses will once again be on the road after dark, after the transport organization’s board voted to approve the return of the Night Owl service at their regular monthly meeting on Monday, June 28.
The Night Owl service offers late-night bus runs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, allowing for safe transport after dark. According to Director Craig Hughes, the service was shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both as a cost-cutting measure and the early closing of bars and restaurants cutting down on demand.
“We're trying to get it back up in the fall, as things get back to normal and people are working late and having to study,” Hughes said.
The board previously discussed bringing the service back in May, but the discussion was tabled as the waning pandemic and enforced guidelines were still evolving. A month later, the board opted to bring the service back, with plans for it to resume Aug. 19, during the first week of classes for the Appalachian State University fall semester.
The board also approved a renewed contract with the Cottages of Boone, extending their deal for five years.
“(Residents of the Cottages) are the bulk of the passengers on (the routes that go to the Cottages), and there’s a cost associated with that,” Hughes said. “The state's not going to drop money on our lap just because you're going to add 70,000 passengers per year.”
According to Hughes, the Cottages made a deal with AppalCART upon the opening of the student living community, due to the large number of students that require transport to an area that would have not normally been on an AppalCART route. The deal allows the Cottages to keep the three AppalCART stops in their vicinity, while paying $11 per bedroom per month in the process.
Also approved was the removal of capacity limits on buses effective July 1, but masks will still be required on AppalCART buses. According to Hughes, the federal government still requires masks on public transportation until at least Sept. 13.
Hughes added that the TSA regulations regarding the masks could be extended, depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, and that AppalCART will be following whatever guidelines are in place.
The next meeting of the AppalCART Board will be Monday, July 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.