RALEIGH — Chief Justice Paul Newby announced June 21 that he has rescinded a June 7 order, which included only those emergency directives deemed necessary for the prompt disposition of pending court cases. It also strongly encourages senior resident superior court judges to do whatever they can to resume jury trials.
Newby stated in the announcement that he rescinded the order because Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Senate Bill 255, which codified the tools included in the June 7 order and therefore rendered it unnecessary.
The June 7 order removed the requirement that persons who were likely exposed to COVID-19 should not enter the courthouse, the directive requiring superior court judges serving as or appointing a COVID-19 coordinator, the emergency directive allowing submissions of filings to the clerk of court through a secure drop box and not face-to-face as well as emergency directive 15, which gave an extension of filing deadlines for mailed filings.
As of June 21, none of Newby's COVID-19 related emergency directives remain in place.
