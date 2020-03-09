SEVEN DEVILS — Connecting the town of Seven Devils from one end to another and re-purposing the town hall into a community center are two of the goals of the Seven Devils Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Plan 2020-2030, released to the public in February.
“Residents and visitors could hike and walk from one end of Seven Devils to the other or just enjoy sections of the trail,” the plan says.
To connect the town, the plans calls for utilizing existing trails and greenways at the future trailhead of the planned Peak Mountain Trail to Devils Lake Drive, incorporating the Otter Falls Trails.
“We don’t have any greenways (in Seven Devils); people have to drive to Boone for the nearest greenway,” said Jewell McKinney, the Seven Devils Parks and Recreation program tech. “Peak Mountain Trail — there’s not a trail like it in the area. It gives a whole new view of Grandfather Mountain.”
McKinney said the town is currently in the process of seeking funds for the Peak Mountain Trail project.
Planned sections include going from Peak Mountain Trail above Hawksnest Snow Tubing and Zipline, crossing through property owned by Blue Ridge Conservancy to connect with the existing Otter Falls Trails. From there, a greenway would run parallel to Skyline Drive to the old town hall building and then terminate across from the Seven Devils Resort Club, with parking planned.
Another plan would be to turn the old town hall into a community center, which would include “an indoor gym, fitness equipment and meeting rooms,” according to the plan.
Activities for the old town hall community center would include a book club, bridge club, game/card nights, workshops and classes.
Seven Devils moved out of the old town hall in 2019 into a new building located on the corner of Seven Devils Road and N.C. 105. The new facility and the 6.5 acres of land it sits on could host several of the plan’s facility improvements, including a walking trail, dog park and picnic area. A survey will be conducted to determine future uses of the land, the plan states.
Expanding the parking lot at Otter Falls Trail into the neighboring five acres is also envisioned in the plan.
In addition, other facilities plans include developing a trail system that connects Bear Paw State Preserve to the town, expanding the existing playground located on Grandfather Circle, enhancing Brownlow Park, constructing a town dog park, establishing a youth sledding hill and adding more biking trails.
The land-use section of the plan includes the preservation of areas of “ecological and recreational significance.” To achieve that, action plans recommended include calling on the planning board to come up with ordinances to restrict the installation of communication towers and energy-generating devices to the commercial/business and government areas, controlling erosion and sedimentation from any land-disturbing activity and requiring a minimum 50-foot-wide vegetative buffer along all perennial streams.
Going forward, the plan will be used as a blueprint by the Seven Devils Parks and Recreation Department, established in 2019, to serve as a guide for the town, which has 220 full-time residents and up to 1,700 seasonal residents during the summer.
“The purpose of the Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Plan is to guide the Town of Seven Devils in making informed decisions relating to the development of recreation facilities and assets, seeking out new opportunities and meeting the needs of citizens throughout the next decade,” a resolution passed by the Seven Devils Town Council on Feb. 11 in support of the plan states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.