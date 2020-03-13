BLOWING ROCK — Developer John Winkler got unanimous approval for a conditional use permit to build a six-lot family subdivision at the Blowing Rock Town Council meeting on Tuesday, March 10.
According to Blowing Rock Planning Director Kevin Rothrock, the entire project is currently on a single tract of wooded land that is 4.63 acres alongside Rankin Road and the Blowing Rock Golf Course. The proposed 575-foot road would service five of the six proposed lots and would end in a cul-de-sac, Rothrock said.
Going forward, the basic concept of the property won’t change, Rothrock said, with the possible exception of having one lot less and maybe some street adjustments.
The proposal was previously approved by the Blowing Rock Planning Board on Feb. 20, according to the meeting materials.
Council Member Virginia Powell asked about stormwater runoff going down into the adjoining creek and flooding downstream roads such as Country Club Lane, noting she lives in the area. Powell said that during one deluge, she couldn’t get to her driveway for two and a half hours and this development could add to those stormwater issues.
“We’re losing a lot of trees and grass,” Powell said.
Rothrock said that the town’s stormwater standards are “intense” and McGill and Associates’ Doug Chapman, who is contracted by the town as an engineer, said the town’s standards are more stringent than other towns. Rothrock added that the creek area has a mandated 30-foot buffer of undisturbed area.
Resident Alex Hallmark, who said he’s lived along Rankin Road for more than 40 years, said the “poor, little ugly stream” has problems with the sewer line causing a smell on hot days and that future neighbors will complain.
Blowing Rock Public Works Director Matt Blackburn said that he’s heard no complaints about a smell from that sewer line.
Hallmark asked that Winkler help contribute to improving the sewer line before tax dollars are put into it. Winkler later said he didn’t think it was up to him to maintain the town’s sewer line.
The council also received two letters in opposition to the project from Rankin Road residents, who said it could negatively affect their property values, add construction noise and change the charm of the neighborhood.
One condition put on the permit’s approval was that construction traffic use right turns and the easiest ways to get in and out of the area when they’re building, with which Winkler said he would comply.
In another conditional use permit hearing on the night, the Blowing Rock Market got approval for an amendment to its 2017 permit that would eliminate the exit from the property onto Park Avenue and create an elevated patio area with retractable awnings on both sides of the entrance.
The council added a condition that either the planned patio seating be reduced from 38 to 32, or Blowing Rock Market’s owners pay $7,500 into the town’s parking fund annually to have the 38 seats it wants.
David Barker of the Blowing Rock Market said that the building changes of enclosing the patio area to expand the market were completed in 2019, but the site improvements approved in 2017 have not been completed.
The site improvements approved in 2017 had one-way traffic flow coming in from Main Street and out onto Park Avenue. Barker said that with increased pedestrian traffic and the new sidewalk along Park Avenue, it’s hard for vehicles to get out, especially during events such as Art in the Park and Blowing Rock Farmer’s Market where the street is closed to vehicular traffic.
“We just see too many instances of cars versus people,” Barker said.
The new elevated patio will have an ADA-accessible ramp, Barker said, plus an outdoor kitchen. A short stone wall will be constructed to separate that area from the parking lot, which will go from 10 to nine spaces, Barker added.
The Blowing Rock Market no longer is a gas station as of this week as the last pumps have been removed, Barker said, but noted the pump island will remain for now.
Council member Sue Sweeting said that she thought since the market was no longer a gas station, the store should get a new CUP and not an amendment.
Barker said that he’s following a trend of other gas stations/service stations that are expanding food options and that it’s not a total change of use.
“My competition would have been Scotchman, now it’s anyone who serves eat or drink,” Barker said. “Selling gas didn’t make it a market, selling gas was a component of what we are.”
At the onset of the meeting, Mayor Charlie Sellers told the crowd that the town is looking at live-streaming town council meetings going forward, partially due to the 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19, adding that since most of the town is in the hospitality industry, they have to be very careful.
Kathy Beach of Rumple Memorial Church and Appalachian State University professor Adam Hege gave a presentation on adverse childhood experiences and the Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative’s 2020 Conference on May 16, at Watauga High School in Boone. Registration for the event is at www.wataugacci.org and closes April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.