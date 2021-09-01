JEFFERSON— Looking to continue protecting and cleaning the New River, the New River Conservancy hosted the Splash for Cash, its annual river cleanup fundraiser, on Aug. 28. In a flotilla starting from Zaloo’s Canoes, Kayaks & Tubes in Jefferson, participants in the Splash for Cash paddled and floated down the river and enjoyed a waterside lunch together.
Additionally, the NRC raffled off a Wanderer paddling helmet from Sweet Protection, a jet boat ride through the New River Gorge as well as a Seaplane ride over Claytor Lake in Virginia. A door prize of an 8-person guided tour down New River State Park was given out on Aug. 28.
The NRC’s Splash for Cash, presented by Parke’s Electrical Services, brought 51 community members to the river, 30 more people than the Splash for Cash has ever had in the past. Zaloo’s provided shuttles and boats for free for the event.
Executive Director of the NRC, Elizabeth Underwood, said that the event met their goal of raising enough money to entirely cover the organization’s river cleanup program for an entire year, which costs $10,000. So far, in 2021 the NRC has hosted 5 river cleanups along 66 miles of the river, ultimately removing 14,200 pounds of trash out of the river, including 125 tires, which Underwood stated is around the weight of an adult African elephant.
Underwood said that by the end of the year the river cleanup program will have pulled out enough trash from the New River to equal the weight of a blue whale, clocking in around 300,000 pounds of trash. The thousands of pounds of trash in the New River are detrimental to the river ecosystems, according to Underwood, and she said she is thrilled to have the community come together in support of the conservancy.
“It is always great to see old and new friends from up and down the watershed come together to protect the New River,” said Summer Rich, NRC Communications Director. She said that the volunteers, sponsors and community members are integral to the conservancy’s work throughout the watershed.
Community sponsors included Premium ($1000) Sponsors of Sharpe Falls Power, Buckeye Advisors LLC, River Ridge Land & Cattle Company; Paddle Sponsors ($500) The Hotel Tavern, Waters Edge on the New, McDonalds of West Jefferson, Skyline Skybest; and Community Sponsors ($250) Boondocks, Global Manufacturing, WKSK The Farm, Miller’s Insurance, Ashe High Country Realty, Old Orchard Creek General Store and Craft Bistro.
To learn more about the NRC river cleanup program, visit http://www.newrivercleanups.org/. For more ways to get involved, reach out to Summer Rich, NRC Communications Director, at summer@newriverconservancy.org or visit http://www.newriverconservancy.org/.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member with Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
