INDEPENDENCE, Va. — On Sunday, July 25, the New River Conservancy hosted its annual meeting in Independence, Va., to celebrate the organization’s accomplishments, give awards to dedicated volunteers and bring together the three-state community of the New River.
“Our annual meeting has been going on longer than anybody can remember,” said Elizabeth Underwood, the executive director of NRC — a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the New River and its watershed.
A mix of business and pleasure, the meeting serves as the organization’s required once annual membership meeting per its bylaws while doubling as an opportunity to reflect on all the volunteers have accomplished.
According to Underwood, NRC announced its 2020 financial report, upcoming successes as well as the three members entering the Board of Directors. Underwood said that the Board of Directors of the NRC is composed of 15 members, five from each of the three states through which the New River Runs: North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. This year, NRC welcomed Laura Walters (VA), Jennifer Baker (WV), Melanie Seiler (WV, second term) and Matt Wender (WV). The members of the NRC gathered at the annual meeting voted to approve the new board members while honoring those who are stepping down from their positions.
Additionally, NRC honored volunteers who have had large impacts on the conservancy’s work and larger conservation efforts.
The Lynn Caldwell Restoration Award is “presented to those who exhibit what it means to be a vigilant steward of the New River and her tributaries through stream, habitat or watershed restoration,” according to the NRC website. Summer Rich, the NRC’s communications director, said that the award this year was for “a project that we worked with the Blue Ridge Conservancy on, that goes to a landowner or a partner that we work with that really exemplifies what it means to be a steward of the New.” This year, the award was given to the Middle Fork Greenway for their work conserving the watershed of the New River.
According to the NRC website, the Peggy and Wallace Carroll Vigilance Awards “honor the spirit, dedication and perseverance that former Winston-Salem Journal publisher and editor, Wallace Carroll, brought to the battle to save the New River” and his work in bringing together nationwide connections with editors to prevent the damming of the New River. Rich said that the recipients for 2021 were Mark Ehrnschwender (WV), Laura Walters (VA) and the High Country’s own George Santucci (NC).
Rich stated that upon receiving the award, “The first words out of (Walter’s) mouth were ‘I do not deserve it, but I always say that I am water,’” and she is “always looking for new ways to advocate for clean water and the watershed.”
The High Country’s representative in the awards, Santucci, was the New River Conservancy’s executive director for 14 years and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Peggy and Wallace Carroll Vigilance Awards.
“You can ask anybody who George is and they’ll give you a list of things he’s done for the New River,” Rich said. Santucci continues to contribute to its preservation through his continued work in sustainability and conservation with the town of Boone.
The 2021 annual NRC meeting was also the inaugural year for the Doug Blatny Community Service Award, named in honor of the recently passed New River State Park Ranger Doug Blatny, a “tireless warrior for the natural world, community educator, explorer and mostly, a very good friend to New River Conservancy,” according to the organization’s website. Rich said the award is in honor of Blatny and is awarded to those who “exemplify what it means to be a public servant” and work to defend the New River.
The meeting was not all business, though. Underwood said the event included celebrating, festivities and bluegrass music. Additionally, Underwood said that “every good southern event needs a lot of good food,” and that catering was provided by the Bridle Creek United Methodist Church.
Underwood said this event also served as a reminder of the volunteers and activists that have come before in the NRC. Rich said the early organizers of NRC, those who founded the organization, did so to fight against a proposed dam on the New River. Underwood added that if the NRC founders hadn’t fought against the dam most of the North Carolina New River watershed would be underwater now. Rich said that the property the event was held at in Virginia is in a way symbolic because it would have been at the bottom of the river were it not for the early NRC members.
“One of the things I said in my remarks at the meeting was that we are all standing on the shoulders of people who came before us and so many of those early activists that really helped save the New River were there and have always been a part of the organization,” Underwood said. “While we’ve made such great strides, we’ve got to continue the work and fight to keep this watershed preserved for generations to come.”
More information about New River Conservancy can be found at www.newriverconservancy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.