BOONE — Appalachian State has selected names for the four new residence halls being constructed near Kidd Brewer Stadium, it was announced late last month.
Building 100, located at the corner of Stadium Drive and Jack Branch Road, will be named Thunder Hill Hall, after the scenic overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Building 200, on Jack Branch Road across from the new stadium north end zone project, will be Raven Rocks Hall, named for another Blue Ridge Parkway overlook.
Building 300, to be located in the area of the former Stadium Parking Lot next to the new parking deck, will be christened Laurel Creek Hall, for the stream that runs into the Watauga River.
And Building 400, which will replace Justice Hall, will be named New River Hall.
In a construction update podcast recorded in late February, Appalachian State Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance and Operations Matt Dull said that a building naming committee “really wanted to help connect students to really scenic and natural places in the High Country.”
The committee included Dull; faculty members Andrea Burns and Karl Campbell; Shannon Jordan, senior associate director for ResLife and housing; students Jared Mark and Cameron Thompson; and J.J. Brown, vice chancellor for student affairs. Dull said the committee selected the names after brainstorming approximately 100 or 150 different names.
The parking deck and four new residence halls are part of a $191 million public-private (P3) development package that will provide 2,100 to 2,200 student beds to replace Bowie, Coltrane, Eggers, Gardner, Winkler, Justice and East residence halls. All but East Hall are located on the west side of campus.
RISE: A Real Estate Co. is the developer for the public-private project.
As part of phase one, Thunder Hill and Raven Rocks halls are on schedule to open to students in fall 2020, according to the university.
Design, zoning permits and building permits are complete and construction began Feb. 14 on Laurel Creek Hall. Design is underway for New River Hall, the third phase of the project. Demolition of Justice Hall will begin in June and should be complete at the end of September, according to ASU. Conventional demolition methods with construction equipment will be used.
