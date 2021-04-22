BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners held their second meeting of the month on Tuesday, April 20, approving new planning and development ordinances, a purchase from the sheriff's office and discussed other county matters.
Board Chair John Welch was not in attendance, leaving four commissioners to meet and Commissioner Billy Kennedy to lead the meeting.
The first presentation for the board was from AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene, who reported that the day after the meeting, a clinic was scheduled in conjunction with Boone Drug and the Watauga County School System to administer vaccines to 16- and 17-year-olds, as well as their family members.
Greene added that AppHealthCare has paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the recommendation of the CDC and FDA. She noted that the situation with the vaccine — where six out of the nearly 7 million people who have received it have dealt with blood clots — is continuing to evolve and that experts are investigating the risks associated with its continued use.
Greene spoke positively of the work that has been done to slow the spread of the virus, with only 25 active cases being reported in Watauga as of the meeting.
Next for the board was to approve an updated version of the Watauga County Code of Ordinances, which had to change following North Carolina General Statute Chapter 160D taking effect in June 2020. The county’s updated version had only changed wording and ordinances required by the general statute, Welch noted in a previous meeting.
Watauga Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman approached the board, noting that there had not been any public comments made at the public hearing on April 6, and that approving the ordinance changes was the only task remaining.
The board approved the changes, which were set to take effect on Wednesday, April 21.
A funding approval request from the Watauga County Sheriff's Office was next on the agenda. Major Kelly Redmon presented the board with a bid awarded to Dana Safety Supply for equipment and its installation in six law enforcement vehicles.
To outfit each vehicle, which have already been purchased, cost $4,414.82 each and totaled $26,488.92. Redmon's request noted the money for the equipment and installation was well within the WCSO's budget. The board approved the funds unanimously.
Also presenting bids to the board for their approval were Operations Services Director Rex Buck and Emergency Services Director Will Holt.
Buck requested approval for a $163,789.97 bid from PADCO Excavating for improvements to the Watauga County Transfer Station. Buck said the project would involve cutting back an embankment to create more turning radius for individuals with trucks and trailers.
Buck noted that adequate funds were already budgeted, so no money would have to be moved; the board approved the bid unanimously.
Holt came to the board with a request to approve $34,722 for repairs to the Rich Mountain Communication Tower, which has dealt with wear and tear in the tower's more than 20 years of service.
Holt noted that overall, the tower was still in good shape, but years of High Country wind and weather took its toll on some parts of it. The repairs cost $34,722, with the money having already been budgeted. The board also approved Holt's request unanimously.
The meeting went into closed session at 6:34 p.m. The next meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners will be Tuesday, May 4.
