BOONE — All but one business in the New Market Centre were without water after a water line break that took place on Feb. 6.
Clyde Burleson, who oversees the New Market Centre property, said the water line broke on New Market Boulevard around 8 p.m. that evening. Crews were on scene the following day fixing the break. All businesses in the shopping center were without water besides Lowe's Foods. The water was fixed by 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 7.
The line is privately owned by South Florida Retail Equities, and services only the New Market Centre, according to Burleson. Public Works staff with the town of Boone and Brooks Plumbing and Heating Co Inc. helped to fix the break. He said the break was caused by a 20-foot crack in the line, and was likely due to the age of the pipes.
Jennifer Greene, health director of AppHealthCare, said it was her agency's understanding that the town of Boone is not issuing a boil water advisory. She added that AppHealthCare is focusing on working with local food establishments on their compliance with state regulations due to the break.
Capone's Pizza declared on social media that it would be closing for the day due to the break. Jersey Mike's Subs had a sign on its door alerting patrons that it would be closing early because of the break as well.
