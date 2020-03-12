BLOWING ROCK — When the town of Blowing Rock fills up for this year’s Fourth of July parade on Saturday, July 4, the hope is for a new $600,000 playground in Memorial Park to be open for hundreds of kids to use.
That’s the plan, according to Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Brown, who got unanimous and enthusiastic approval to move forward with the new playground during the March 10 Blowing Rock Town Council meeting.
“We’re not guaranteed, but our goal is the Fourth of July,” Brown said.
Brown said the working timeline is that the current playground would be removed in mid-May and installation would begin in early June.
The new playground will include 120 features, compared to 12 on the current playground, Brown said. Out of the 120 features, 77 will be ADA-accessible, including two ADA-accessible swings.
“This will bring a ton of people to town,” playground committee member Sam Hess said.
The all-in-one playground area will offer features for kids of different ages in the same general area, bridging the two current playground areas for kids 5 to 12 years old and 2 to 5 years old.
The current swing area near the Blowing Rock Police Department and tennis courts will be repurposed into a grassy area as the new playground is moved more toward the center of the park.
The 10,000-square-foot playground incorporates a number of different slides, swings and climbing obstacles, plus will use natural play-scapes, earth tones and a turf surface.
“We were looking for a destination playground,” Brown told the council.
The playground will come from Cary-based Carolina Parks and Play, which was selected by a committee of community members and town staff that held 15 meetings with three different companies.
Hess and Sam Glover, who was also on the committee, previously made a presentation to the town council in December 2019 imploring council to spruce up Memorial Park’s playground. Playground replacement was one of the top priorities recognized at the town council’s January retreat.
The total cost of the playground came in at $599,934 before tax, according to Brown’s presentation.
Half of the funding will come from the town, with $200,000 from the town’s fund balance, and 50 percent will come from the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority. Unanimous preliminary approval for its half of the funding was already given by the Blowing Rock TDA, who will vote on final approval at its May meeting, Blowing Rock Finance Officer Nicole Norman said.
Norman said that Blowing Rock will remain above its fund balance goal of 50 percent of yearly operational expenses.
Councilwoman Virginia Powell called the playground “beautiful” and implored Brown to order the equipment as soon as possible. Mayor Charlie Sellers noted that his grandfather purchased the land the park currently sits on and that he is proud of what this project will become.
