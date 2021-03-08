WATAUGA — The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on March 1 that across the state, more than 1 million pounds of roadside litter had been picked up in 2021 alone.
“We are only just beginning this year’s efforts to clean up and prevent litter on our roadsides,” State Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said in a statement. “But we need everyone’s help. We all are responsible for keeping North Carolina clean and beautiful.”
At the time of the announcement, the department said 1.18 million pounds had been picked up thanks to their own work and that of multiple partners such as the Adopt-A-Highway Program.
In Watauga County, NCDOT has the receipts for 5,000 pounds of litter in January and February, according to County Maintenance Engineer Travis Chrisawn.
"Litter is certainly bad for the environment and aesthetics, unfortunately keeping our roadsides clean is an ongoing challenge," Chrisawn said.
He added that more work was set for the coming weeks throughout Division 11, which encompasses eight counties, and "very high" totals were reported in surrounding counties.
According to Chrisawn, the areas gathering the most roadside litter in Watauga is around roads leading to convenience centers as a lot of litter comes from unsecured loads.
According to NCDOT, people can do their part by:
- Securing their loads before driving. Unsecured trash can fly from a vehicle and end up as roadside litter.
- Trash should be held onto until it can be disposed of properly.
- Recycle whenever possible. Recycling protects the environment, saves landfill space and keeps the community clean.
